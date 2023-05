Bud Light DOWN HORRENDOUSLY! Rebate FAIL & Relaunch REVEALED | CHARGES For Dylan Mulvaney?

Bud Light is pulling out all the stops!

The $20 Rebate for a $19 case of beer, putting 24 packs on CLEARANCE pricing and now launching a patriotic redesign?

Catastrophic loss for America's Largest Brewer.

But at least Joe Rogan is dunking on the other woke competition in Miller Lite...