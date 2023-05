I AM T-REX Movie

I AM T-REX Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After a power-hungry dinosaur from outside the valley attacks the king of dinosaurs by surprise, a young T-Rex escapes and begins to train, vowing never to return until he is the biggest and bravest in all the land—and finally strong enough to challenge the evil Fang and restore peace to Green Valley.

Directed by: Cai Shangming & Chen Silin Voice Actors : Yi Nuo, Lin Lang, Wen Chi Yu, Zhao Fu Gang, Li Xin