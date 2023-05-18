Fueling a Clean Supersonic Plane Comeback

Could supersonic airplanes be the future of clean air travel?

After the Concorde was retired in 2003 because of economic and environmental issues, supersonic flight vanished from our skies.

Yet, nearly two decades later, the supersonic passenger jet might be making a return.

The startup, Boom, has promised an affordable supersonic jet, which runs on a net zero carbon fuel from Prometheus.

Is this going to be a profitable and eco-friendly boom or just a noisy bust?