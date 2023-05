Ukraine Russia war updates Sinhala | අමෙරිකානු බටයන් බක්මූට් සටනට එවලා

In this video, we will discuss Ukraine being supported by more nations like France, Poland, and Sweden.

While Russia has vetoed a resolution that was moved against Russia for entering Ukraine.

India is also coming under pressure from US and UK to take a stand against Russia.

We will explain these with other latest news of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.