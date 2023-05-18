Empyrion Galactic Survival | Open World Sandbox Survival Space Game | Part 1 | Gameplay Let's Play
Time for a new survival game to come to the channel as a let&apos;s play, and that would be Empyrion Galactic Survival.

The gameplay style of Empyrion is something between Minecraft and what No Man&apos;s Sky should eventually be.

It&apos;s a planetary and space exploration and survival game, but with a HUGE crafting and destructible terrain portion to the game.

The voxel based crafting in this game is very, very extensive.

People have made so many different bases and crafts it&apos;s insane.

They&apos;ve made the millennium falcon.

The city of Atlantis, various Star Trek ships, it&apos;s amazing.

I&apos;m not TOO creative when it comes to that stuff, but I&apos;ll still give it a shot!