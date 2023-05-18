Empyrion Galactic Survival | Open World Sandbox Survival Space Game | Part 1 | Gameplay Let's Play

290816 ﻿Like and subscribe.

This is an archive, check the link in the end if you are owner.

Time for a new survival game to come to the channel as a let's play, and that would be Empyrion Galactic Survival.

The gameplay style of Empyrion is something between Minecraft and what No Man's Sky should eventually be.

It's a planetary and space exploration and survival game, but with a HUGE crafting and destructible terrain portion to the game.

The voxel based crafting in this game is very, very extensive.

People have made so many different bases and crafts it's insane.

They've made the millennium falcon.

The city of Atlantis, various Star Trek ships, it's amazing.

I'm not TOO creative when it comes to that stuff, but I'll still give it a shot!