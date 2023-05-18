CANVA Editor Tour - Top Panel Explained | Canva Designing Guide

A versatile and handy feature of Canva, the top panel allows you to stay focused and productive while designing your graphics.

It provides easy access to Canva bars and icons, giving you seamless access to thousands of design elements that you can customize to your heart's content.

Whether you're designing a poster, banner, social media post, or any other graphic, Canva's top panel offers a wealth of design resources right at your fingertips.

With this feature, you can create vibrant and stunning designs quickly and effortlessly.