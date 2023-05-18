Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)🚨SPOILER WARNING🚨Review LIVE | Movies Merica | 5.18.23

Having a bad day?

Just think about the post-apocalyptic world in this episode’s movie, Mad Max Fury Road, and you’ll instantly feel better.

We’re going throwback in this episode with this 2015 gritty, intense, eye-popping action chase thriller starring Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron and Nicholas Hoult.

Mad Max gets captured but then through necessity ends up helping Imperator Furiosa keep some innocent women out of the clutches of the evil warlord Immortan Joe.

This makes the movie pretty much one big fantastical, fiery, explosive, crazy, action-packed chase.

Should you gas up your ride and join this chase?

If you haven’t already seen this movie, check out my spoiler-free review to find out!