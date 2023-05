Mizuno JPX 921 Irons Review & Club Champion Golf Club Fitting

As you guys know, I've had Mizuno irons for a while and love them!

I was initially a little skeptical when I went in to Club Champion to see if there was any difference between what I had and the new Mizuno JPX 921 irons... I was actually pretty surprised what the numbers showed!

I'm giving you a look at the new clubs plus giving you a look at my fitting where I try the new Hot Metal, Forged, and Tour clubs compared to my old clubs.