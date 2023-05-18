THE GHOSTS OF MONDAY Movie

THE GHOSTS OF MONDAY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE GHOSTS OF MONDAY tells the chilling story of a group of US film-makers who travel to Cyprus to film a documentary in the tragically famous Hotel Gula - a once popular resort where more than 100 people died in mysterious circumstances.

What begins as just another day at the office will eventually turn into a terrifying journey into the unknown.

Director : Francesco Cinquemani Writers : Francesco Cinquemani, Loris Curci, Andy Edwards Stars: Julian Sands, Anthony Skordi, Joanna Fyllidou