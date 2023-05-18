Italy floods: Will the world finally wake up to climate change? | Oneindia News

At least 9 people have been killed by heavy flooding and mudslides in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna… with more than 13,000 residents being forced to evacuate.

Over 20 rivers bursted their banks in the region, forcing people in cities such as Cesena to climb onto the roof of their buildings to escape incoming water.

The heavy rains have also forced Formula One to cancel this weekend’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to not overtax emergency crews that were already stretched thin in responding to the rivers of mud that have torn through the region, wreaking havoc on infrastructure and homes.

Italy’s civil protection agency has said that the worst is yet to come and that rainfall are not expected to subside soon.

