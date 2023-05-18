Maybe Someday Movie

Maybe Someday Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: "Stunning and honest storytelling about some of the hardest aspects of love." - Midwest Film Journal After separating from her wife, Jay attempts to move across the country but detours to reconnect with a past love and forms an unlikely friendship with a snarky gay comedian, as she searches for the courage to move forward with her next chapter in life.

A new LGBTQ feature film from award-winning writer/director Michelle Ehlen (Butch Jamie, Heterosexual Jill, S&M Sally) Starring: Michelle Ehlen, Charlie Steers, Shaela Cook, Jeneen Robinson, Eliza Blair, Cameron Norman