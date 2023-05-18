Amazon Forest: 4 children rescued alive two weeks after a plane crash | Oneindia News

Weeks after their plane crashed in the dense Colombian Amazon, four children including a 11-months old were rescued.
#AmazonForest #Colombia #Planecrash ~PR.150~GR.125~GR.124~HT.96~
Weeks after their plane crashed in the dense Colombian Amazon, four children including a 11-months old were rescued.
#AmazonForest #Colombia #Planecrash ~PR.150~GR.125~GR.124~HT.96~
Rescuers think the kids, who also comprised a 13-month-old, a 9-year-old, and a 4-year-old, had been lost in the southern Caqueta..
Four children from an Indigenous community in Colombia were found alive in the south of the country more than two weeks after the..