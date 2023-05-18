The ENTIRE Hitman Story... So Far...2023
Hitman 3 debuted Jan.

20, 2021, on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia.

The game concludes IO Interactive&apos;s World Assassination Trilogy that began in 2016.

But it will also mark Agent 47&apos;s eighth full game in a series that began in 2000 with Hitman: Codename 47 and includes spinoff titles like Hitman Go and Hitman: Sniper.

The games have evolved considerably over the past 21 years.

And Agent 47, their bald, barcoded protagonist, has been through a lot.

Like other titles in the series, Hitman 3 will focus on stealth-oriented exploration of sandbox-style level, giving the player an almost unlimited number of ways to sneakily bump off their targets.

But Hitman 3 will also delve into the clone assassin&apos;s origins, in ways that connect with the very first game in the series.

Casual Hitman 3 players and even series veterans might not know everything about Agent 47&apos;s backstory, so here is the entire Hitman timeline explained.