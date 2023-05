The Cult of D.I.E.

Look around, ladies and gentlemen.

The political elite are, and have been for some time, aging and fading.

This is most especially true for the radical left.

What is most troubling is that the voters continue to select corrupt electees in flagging health.

From the mumbling bumbling incoherent of Joe Biden and John Fetterman to the near-total decrepification of figures like Dianne Feinstein and Ruth Bader Ginsberg, one begins to wonder... Why?