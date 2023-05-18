Driver in fatal 2016 Croydon tram crash goes on trial

More than six years on from a fatal tram crash in south London, the driver has gone on trial at the Old Bailey.

Alfred Dorris, 49, is charged with failing to take reasonable care at work under the Health and Safety at Work Act 1974.

Seven people were killed and 61 injured on 9th November 2016 when tram 2551 came off the rails and toppled over at a corner near the Sandilands stop in Croydon.

Dorris denies any wrongdoing.

The trial is expected last five weeks.

Report by Jonesia.

