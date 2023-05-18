House Republicans stall effort to expel George Santos from Congress

The Dan Bongino Show, Steven Crowder, Donald Trump, President Trump, Andrew Tate, Podcasts, Live Stream, President Biden, Trending News
The Dan Bongino Show, Steven Crowder, Donald Trump, President Trump, Andrew Tate, Podcasts, Live Stream, President Biden, Trending News
Rep. George Santos has pleaded not guilty to federal charges against him and has dubbed them a ‘witch hunt.’ WASHINGTON—The..
The House narrowly voted to refer a resolution to expel Rep. George Santos to the House Ethics Committee, effectively stalling it.