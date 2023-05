The Morning Rush (8:30a - 10:00a EDT) | Ion Fury, FPS with balls of steel | Episode 7

We're in the middle of a steaming pile in Ion Fury.

Not because the game is bad, but because we've come crawling out of some toxic sewers.

But as long as our guns keep dropping hot loads, we'll keep up cleaning out the colon of evil with our psyllium husks of justice.

Brew some coffee and brace for a movement on Thursday's... Morning Rush!