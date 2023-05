Barbie-Themed Pop-up Café Brings Malibu to Manhattan

New York City’s downtown Manhattan has painted itself pink to remind us we’re all just living in a Barbie world.

The new Malibu Barbie Cafe transports New Yorkers to a girly West Coast beach bungalow where there are pink palm trees, multiple Instagram backgrounds and Aqua’s “Barbie Girl” probably blasts on the speakers.

Buzz60's Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.