FIRE & FURY: Blackrock HQ Blaze In France, Adidas 'Pride' Swimwear... hmm? + Durham Report FALLOUT!

Join us as we delve into the perplexing contradictions of our world, shedding light on the untold stories that demand our attention.

Tab's Take dives deep into a troubling question: Why are younger people dying so frequently?

Brace yourself for an honest exploration of the factors contributing to this alarming trend, seeking understanding and sparking conversations for change.

The White House makes a bold statement by expressing support for kids' transgender care.

Prepare for a twist as we dissect Adidas' 'Pride 2023' women's swimsuits, seemingly modeled by a man.

France is in flames as protestors burn down Blackrock headquarters, sending shockwaves through the financial world.

As the Durham report fallout continues, we navigate the intricate web of consequences and revelations.

Join us on Cancel This Show as we unravel the mysteries, confront the contradictions, and dive into the heart of the matter.

It's time to challenge the narrative and explore the unknown.

Don't miss out!

#MissouriPodcast #CancelThisShow #UncoverTheTruth