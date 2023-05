Video of E-scooter Bursting Into Flames While Charging in Kitchen

A man’s kitchen caught fire when his scooter burst into flames while on charge.

To say Dell Williams cheated death is an understatement, he was lucky to not have been in the kitchen when the explosion of the scooter happened, and although he tried to tackle the flames with a fire blanket, Williams was forced to leave the scene as he was overcome by fumes.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.