How To Navigate Toxic People

How To Navigate , Toxic People.

Unfortunately, many of us have people in our lives who have toxic personality traits.

Maybe they poke fun at the way you look, are manipulative or just blind to anyone's boundaries.

You don't have to put up with toxic behavior.

Here's how to recognize and navigate toxicity in your life.

How to Spot Toxicity.

Experts say there are two types of toxic people.

The first is aggressively toxic, tending to be physically and mentally abusive.

The other kind is consumed with disrespect and negativity in their own life, making them difficult to be around.

Like an active alcoholic who just wants to sit and complain about how terrible their life is, but they refuse to accept any help.

, Dr. Chloe Carmichael, psychologist and author, via 'Newsweek'.

How To Deal.

Experts say dealing with toxic people is a challenge because when they trigger your emotions, .

You're not only coping with the present situation but memories of previous altercations as well.

Set Boundaries.

Protect yourself from toxicity.

Know yourself well.

Experts say self-understanding can empower you to recognize when someone is being manipulative or insulting.

This self-knowledge includes your morals, values and a keen awareness of your triggers.

, Dr. Chloe Carmichael, psychologist and author, via 'Newsweek'