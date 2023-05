E1705: FBI Makes Moves Against Whistleblowers Before Testifying Before Congress

The House Judiciary Committee and Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government claimed that FBI workers who spoke out against the "politicized rot" within the bureau were suspended or had their security clearances withdrawn.

On Thursday morning, the committees made public an interim staff report that included fresh whistleblower accounts from a number of current and former FBI personnel and exposed "abuses and misconduct in the FBI."