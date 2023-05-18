How This Guy Makes the World's Most Inventive Clocks

Every one of Rick Stanley's clocks is an inventive journey.

He makes clocks using everything from bottles to bicycles; each one of them completely unique and accurate.

"Even when I'm on vacation I think of different clocks to make," says Rick, talking about how he always has clocks on the brain.

Rick gets inspiration from nearly everything, fueling his whimsical timekeeping inventions.

