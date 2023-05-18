ESG Is Ruining Everything - In The Tank #398

The Heartland Institute's Donald Kendal, Jim Lakely, Justin Haskins, and Chris Talgo present episode 398 of the In The Tank Podcast.

Why does it seem like there are so many businesses and industries that are doing things that undermine themselves?

Whether its beer companies offending their main consumers, or Disney tripping over themselves to be less family friendly, or oil companies trying to go "green," there seems to be no shortage of this trend.

Is ESG to blame?

The ITT crew sifts through some of these companies ESG reports to see what they can find.