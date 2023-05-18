Interview 469 with Duane Hayes

Duane Hayes is a first born in Canada, from a Finnish family.

Now living where I grew up, in the beautiful Okanagan Valley.

Founder Hell's Half Acre Farms, The History of Propaganda and co-founder of bulletproofpub.com.

I have a background in the three arts: fine, utilitarian, and liberal.

This has afforded me a deeper perspective of our world.

Worked for Solomon Smith Barney (WTC7) and quit just before 9/11.

Now a full time farmer bringing a weekly harvest box to 100 families.

You can find me on facebook at Duane Hayes (Diego Garcia)