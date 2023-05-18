Interview 469 with Duane Hayes

Duane Hayes is a first born in Canada, from a Finnish family.
Now living where I grew up, in the beautiful Okanagan Valley.
Founder Hell's Half Acre Farms, The History of Propaganda and co-founder of bulletproofpub.com.
I have a background in the three arts: fine, utilitarian, and liberal.
This has afforded me a deeper perspective of our world.
Worked for Solomon Smith Barney (WTC7) and quit just before 9/11.
Now a full time farmer bringing a weekly harvest box to 100 families.
You can find me on facebook at Duane Hayes (Diego Garcia)