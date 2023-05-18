"Grab Bag, DNA Capture, and Electromagnetic Fields" ft Cory Hillis 5/18/23
"Grab Bag, DNA Capture, and Electromagnetic Fields" ft Cory Hillis 5/18/23

We are always thinking about our precious DNA and how it seems to be under attack from all angles these days.

Big Pharma wants a piece, the Annunaki want a piece, Hillary Clinton wants a piece, and then we have the potential fallout from all of the overlapping technologies upon which we&apos;ve become reliant.

Tonight we&apos;ll have an opportunity to learn about what one man, Cory Hillis (www.emfsol.com), has devised as a way to neutralize those fields, and perhaps put a little more of a buffer between us and the singularity.