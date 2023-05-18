"Grab Bag, DNA Capture, and Electromagnetic Fields" ft Cory Hillis 5/18/23

We are always thinking about our precious DNA and how it seems to be under attack from all angles these days.

Big Pharma wants a piece, the Annunaki want a piece, Hillary Clinton wants a piece, and then we have the potential fallout from all of the overlapping technologies upon which we've become reliant.

Tonight we'll have an opportunity to learn about what one man, Cory Hillis (www.emfsol.com), has devised as a way to neutralize those fields, and perhaps put a little more of a buffer between us and the singularity.