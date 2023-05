Home run: Sunak impresses Japan's PM Kishida in red sox

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida meet in Hiroshima to discuss the relationship between the UK and Japan.

Mr Sunak says he "looks forward" to building friendship and a partnership.

He then makes a joke about Fumio Kishida's baseball team, wishing they had a "better season" than his football team.

Report by Rowlandi.

