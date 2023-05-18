War brings patriotic marketing to Ukraine's shops

From "Ukrainian freedom" vodka and anti-tank chocolate cakes to "Putin is a dickhead" ale, the shelves of Kyiv's shops have begun to fill with patriotic advertising coloured yellow and blue.

In the face of Russia's ongoing invasion, Ukraine's brands and businesses looking to tap into the wartime mood have turned to marketing filled with displays of nationalism and support for the country's armed forces.

"Anything with a political theme is most popular with our customers" explains Anastasia Potaychuk, who works at a souvenir shop.

She points to a mug showing a couple watching a sinking ship which bears the legend "Love is... watching Moscow on fire together".

"I even have a cup like that.

Every morning I drink coffee and watch Moscow burn."