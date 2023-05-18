Biden arrives in Asia for G7 summit

US President Joe Biden arrived in Japan on Thursday, May 18, to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima alongside other world leaders.

Video released by the Department of Defense shows the president at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Yamaguchi, where he conducted a “troop talk” with US Marines and sailors as well as members of the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.

Biden was set to attend the G7 summit alongside leaders from Japan, Italy, Canada, France, United Kingdom, Germany, and the European Union.

Credit: US Marine Corps via Storyful