Dan Tubb - The Roots of Brokenomics and Seeking a Way Out of the Debt Pit

Brokenomics is a word that describes the mess the world is currently in.

Who better to discuss our present economic malaise than the presenter of LotusEaters Brokenomics, Dan Tubb.

His background in the city gives him the understanding to unpack this issue.

With the US hitting their debt ceiling (which is now over $30tn) as they do each year and most economies around the world running larger and larger deficits, Dan joins us to discuss how we got into this mess in the first place.

Governments solution of simply printing more money seems to be be accelerating this global tailspin which the world economy is now in.

Is there a way out of this mess and how would any solutions impact the general population.

Tune in for Dan's expert analysis.