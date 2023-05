AN EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep582

In this episode, Dinesh is joined by Florida governor Ron DeSantis to discuss how he is making his state a paradise for the "unwoke." Dinesh provides an insider update on the Abe Hamadeh and Kari Lake election lawsuits in Arizona.

Dinesh explores whether Daniel Penny is a Good Samaritan or a subway killer.

Dinesh comments sardonically on Harry, Meghan and the "near fatal accident" that wasn't.