THG Episode: 121 | The Abraxas Chronicles: The Integration of the Self

Dr Dario Nardi is a world-renowned author, researcher, speaker, and expert in neuroscience, personality, and body-mind practices.

He holds a Senior Lecturer position at the University of California (Los Angeles), where he won UCLA's Copenhaver Award for Innovative Use of Technology in 2005 and UCLA's Distinguished Teacher of the Year in 2011.

His books include Neuroscience of Personality, 8 Keys to Self-Leadership, Jung on Yoga, and Facets of Ayahuasca, among others.

He is the creator of the Personality Types iPhone app.

Since 2006, Dario has focused on conducting hands-on brain research, utilizing insights from real-time EEG technology.

Applications extend to coaching, counseling, education, games, healthcare, leadership development, yoga, and many others.

He regularly keynotes international conferences and facilitates workshops, teaching professionals about the art and science of the brain.