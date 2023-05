Aqua Takes On The Sea Witch Then A Run Or Two In The Dungeon! | Aqua Plays Age Of Wonders 4 & DD2

On Today's show I will be taking on the Sea Witch Nimue in Age Of Wonders 4.

Then I will be doing a few runs into the dungeon in Darkest Dungeon II!

So come and enjoy my scuffy a$$ try these challenges.

So enjoy the show!!!!!.