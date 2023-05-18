Suing the federal government

I believe it is pathetic that our elected offcials would hand their constituents over the the abuse of federal courts instead of standing up and fighting unconstitutional federal edicts.

If people were that educated, they would have called out any Governor that sold us out by saying'Well the state filed a suit in the surpreme court against unconstituional abuses" when all the while they coul have saved thier careers and tax payer dollars by simply nullifying federal edicts.

Here are a few thoughts on this topic.