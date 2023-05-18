LFA 5.18.23 @5pm: THERE IS A STORM COMING!

Jim Caviezel" "There is a storm coming!" - FBI whistleblowers paint a very scary situation that we have in the FBI - Dems go full meltdown mode over the FBI whistleblowers - FBI obtained bank records of Americans without subpoena - 2 illegal children have now died in border patrol custody - MTG vs Jamaal Bowmen - Feinstein is a lot worse than previously disclosed - Johnson & Johnson no longer has any Covid shots - IL & WI grocery chain practically giving away Bud light - Ron Desantis set to make big announcement next week!