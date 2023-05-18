LIVE Reaction | Kari Lake Election Trial PM Session | Day 2

Maricopa County has a failed process for verifying thousands of ballot signatures that even some of its own workers question, attorneys for Kari Lake argued in court Wednesday.
They're back in court Thursday.
Watch our live coverage of the Kari Lake election integrity trials.
The two-day trial that begins today will focus solely on Lake’s allegation that Maricopa County failed to comply with state law..