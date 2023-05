Paying in Sweat on the Season Finale of The Neighborhood

Watch the official “Paying in Sweat” clip from the CBS comedy series The Neighborhood Season 5 Episode 22, created by Jim Reynolds.

The Neighborhood Cast: Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney, Marcel Spears, Hank Greenspan, Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs Stream The Neighborhood Season 5 now on Paramount+!