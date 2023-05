Forks Sports Highway – “Yankees Cheaters? Jimmy Buckets 2.0, Joker Up One, Stahl Brothers Hockey Hotbed“

On today’s Forks Sports Highway the crew breaks down the conference finals for both the NHL and NBA playoffs.

We highlight how the Twins maintain their lead over the AL Central despite having a recent triad of pivotal injuries.

All this along with recapping the XFL championship game, chronicling the rise of Pat McAfee's YouTube show landing a monster ESPN deal, mourn the unfortunate warm-up incident with Diamondbacks' pitcher Zac Allen, and so much more in local, college, and pro sports!