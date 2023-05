Gallagher: The CCP has launched economic warfare against us, so it’s time that we defend ourselves

5/17/2023【House Select Committee on the CCP】Congressman Gallagher: The CCP took advantage of our technology and capital to grow strong and began to decouple from us.

The CCP has launched economic warfare against us, so it’s time that we defend ourselves in the free world!

We should protect our sensitive research and critical technology and reshore our critical supply chains.

American business and capital should stop fueling the CCP’s genocide and human rights abuse.