Nuggets catch fire in the fourth, win Game 2 of West finals vs. Lakers, 108-103

Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the 4th quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
The Nuggets survived the Lakers' late push to win Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Nikola Jokic had 34 points, 21 rebounds..