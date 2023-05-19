Nuggets catch fire in the fourth, win Game 2 of West finals vs. Lakers, 108-103
Nuggets catch fire in the fourth, win Game 2 of West finals vs. Lakers, 108-103

Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the 4th quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.