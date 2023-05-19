Mercedes-Benz EQT 200 Design in Cavansite blue

Mercedes-Benz Vans has firmly anchored its leadership aspirations for electric mobility in its strategy, and is systematically electrifying all model series.

This includes a range of sector-specific electric mobility solutions – also in the small van segment.

The EQT by Mercedes-EQ as a small van combines the variability and high-quality equipment level of the T-Class – its conventionally powered sister model – with the advantages of all-electric drive.

The new EQT from Mercedes-EQ offers families as well as recreationally active people an attractive entry into the fully electric world of the Mercedes brand.

The electric small van will be orderable in the near future.

Prices start at around 49,000 euros for the EQT with 90 kW electric motor and standard length.

Thanks to the Black Panel radiator grille with central star and dynamically designed radiator fins, the new EQT is instantly recognisable as a member of the Mercedes-EQ family.

The electric small van combines compact exterior dimensions with ample space.

At the same time, thanks to the protected, space-saving installation of the battery in the underbody, with a favourably low centre of gravity, it offers almost the same variability and functionality in the interior as the conventionally powered T-Class.

The EQT is 4498 millimetres long, 1859 millimetres wide and 1819 millimetres high.

A long-wheelbase variant will follow this year.