Lunar Eternal Blue OST - Jean The Dancer

Lunar: Eternal Blue is a role-playing video game released in 1994 for the Sega CD console.

It is a sequel to the original Lunar: The Silver Star.

The game follows the adventures of Hiro and his companions as they explore the world of Lunar, encountering various friends and foes along the way.

The story is centered around the legend of the Blue Star, a mysterious object that holds immense power and is said to grant the wishes of those who possess it.