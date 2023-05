453- Secrets of the Coronation that Show King Charles is the Antichrist - Tim Cohen

Episode 453 of the A Minute to Midnite Show.

Tony is joined by author Tim Cohen, who gives a remarkable presentation as to why he is in no doubt that King Charles is the Biblical antichrist.

Tim is the author of the book ‘The antichrist and a cup of tea”.

The recent coronation of the king had secrets ‘hidden in plain sight’ that further back up Tim’s long-held belief in this.