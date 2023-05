Imran Khan gets bail in two cases till June 2 by a Pakistan anti-terrorism court | Oneindia News

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has granted bail to former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan in two cases till June 2.

Imran Khan got bail in the Jinnah House vandalism case and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activist Zille Shah Murder case.

