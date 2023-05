The Disruptive Technology Strike Force has been combating the acquisition of U.S. technology by the CCP

5/16/2023 【DOJ Press Conference】Matthew S.

Axelrod, Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement of Department of Commerce: Since its establishment in February 2023, the Disruptive Technology Strike Force has been working tirelessly to prevent and combat the acquisition of the most sensitive U.S. technology by China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea, safeguarding U.S. national security by preventing these countries from using U.S. technology to threaten the U.S. Today, we're starting to see results!