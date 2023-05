How ORGANIC FERMENTED TURMERIC Provides Bioavailable Support from Head to Toe

An outstanding source of antioxidants, turmeric has been used for thousands of years for culinary purposes and for health by people in India and China.

It is especially noted for its curcuminoid content and is also considered an adaptogen – or botanical that supports the body’s ability to adapt to stress from any source.

Adaptogens are valued for their contribution to energy, stamina, endurance, strength and mental clarity.