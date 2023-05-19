If father time had a daughter

By walker hayes
Dan and His Daughter Connect Over Their Disconnect in New "Fatal Attraction" Exclusive Clip
POPSUGAR
Dan is lamenting his estranged relationship with his daughter - by his own making - in the fifth episode of Paramount+'s new..
By walker hayes
Dan is lamenting his estranged relationship with his daughter - by his own making - in the fifth episode of Paramount+'s new..
Meet Nathan Harmon. Nathan is the Sheriff of Berkeley County in West Virginia. He's also the father of Carrie Harmon...