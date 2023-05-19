Detective: Schofield committed series of sickening offences

Detective Inspector Keith Smith of Avon and Somerset Police says Timothy Schofield - who has been jailed for child abuse - "committed a series of sickening offences, for which he has now been brought to justice".

He says that as Schofield was a member of police staff will "cause great concern to the public" and adds he will "be placed on a national barred list, which will prevent him from working in law enforcement again".

Report by Rowlandi.

