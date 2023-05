At Least Half of Our Planet's Lakes Are Drying Up Due to Global Warming

Climate change is here and as it gets worse and we pass our 3.6 °F threshold it’s likely going to cause a domino effect of issues.

But even before we officially pass that global warming landmark, as we head towards its scientists say we’re already seeing issues.

According to climate scientists, more than half of our planet's largest lakes are drying up.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.