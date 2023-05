Conservative Talk Radio's Last Gasp

Ted Cruz has introduced a bill to require car manufacturers to carry AM radios in a bid to save conservative talk radio.

Sam Brinton got arrested again for another luggage theft.

Glenn Youngkin (might be) running for POTUS?

Disney shuttering pricey Star Wars hotel ft @JustinJPetersen.

Hiroshima visit by Biden reminds us why the bomb was necessary.